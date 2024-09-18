JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Two-pot system alleviates indebtedness, not cost of living
Government has yet to come up with a plan to address the crisis
18 September 2024 - 05:00
It’s happening again: the government has introduced measures that are partly aimed at easing the pressure on South Africans, but will turn out to be palliative. I’m referring to the retirement reforms that came into effect on September 1.
These reforms have imposed huge costs on the retirement fund industry, which was forced to make changes to comply with the reforms within a very short time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.