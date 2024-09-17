TUNDE MACAULAY: Offshore offerings come of age for African entrepreneurs
There is also a shift away from offshore services that were primarily aimed at high-income individuals
17 September 2024 - 05:00
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, macroeconomic challenges in Africa have led to the reduction of capital inflows that drive the productive economy and in some instances the exit of global multinationals.
As the focus shifts from internationally driven investments to intra-African business activities, as well as increased entrepreneurial activity across the continent, financial services providers are rethinking strategies regarding offshore services for clients...
