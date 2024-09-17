TOM EATON: Watching stolidly as veep’s collapse portends that of ANC
17 September 2024 - 05:00
When deputy president Paul Mashatile quietly collapsed in a speech in Tzaneen on Friday, first swaying gently and then subsiding out of sight behind his podium like the ANC after an election, no-one seemed particularly bothered.
Indeed, to watch the video is to see a man desperately alone: after recommitting himself to ending poverty by 2030, he stands, silent, confused and swaying slightly, for a full 14 seconds before he slurs his way through the same sentence again and then goes down by the stern. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.