TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Standard Bank’s retirement age quandary
Kenny Fihla is set to assume the top role, but has only three years until retirement
In the fast-paced world of financial news, it’s easy to fall behind the curve. Yet Standard Bank’s strategic dilemma (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2024-08-30-standard-bank-appoints-fihla-in-reinstated-deputy-ceo-role/) in promoting Kenny Fihla to deputy CEO and head of its SA business refuses to fade: the bank’s mandatory retirement age is 60. At 57, Fihla is on the brink of leadership, but the clock is ticking.
Raising the retirement age is a logical next step. Fihla’s 18-year tenure at Standard Bank has equipped him with the experience and strategic insight necessary to navigate the bank through its next phase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.