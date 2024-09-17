SHAWN HAGEDORN: Prioritise young adults as jobless crisis deepens
Unemployment plight has much in common with misguided policies of the early phase of SA’s Aids crisis
17 September 2024 - 05:00
SA’s unemployment plight resembles the early phase of our Aids crisis. It primarily afflicts young people, with the damage compounding quietly. Also, both crises provoked domestic responses that distracted from international solutions.
The connections between HIV and Aids were not directly observable. Tests detecting the antibodies for HIV were developed in the mid-1980s, long before the virus was identified. From there it was necessary to conclude that people, mostly gay men, were dying from opportunistic diseases exploiting their compromised immune systems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.