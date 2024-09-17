JONATHAN COOK: Business survival, paranoia and the Fermi paradox
Business leaders should take heed of the Great Filter theory, which suggests all life must overcome certain challenges
17 September 2024 - 05:00
Some apparently unique business ideas go boldly where no-one has thought to go before, while other ideas fail because they have been tried before but have been filtered out by some intrinsic flaw. Where is the difference?
Let’s turn to the Fermi paradox. The physicist Enrico Fermi, in conversation with other famous physicists in 1950, apparently posed the question: “But where is everybody?” He was referring to aliens that probability would suggest ought to have visited us by now. Remember these are serious, renowned scientists. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.