MICHAEL AVERY: Fund managers with ESG mandates cannot ignore media investments any more
Investing in traditional media is a bet on truth, accountability and the long-term health of markets
16 September 2024 - 05:00
We ignore the changes happening in the media space I’ve inhabited for the past 20 years at our collective peril.
Despite it being very much in vogue to lambaste “MSM” (that’s mainstream media if you’ve been under a digital rock, dear reader) for being the vanguard of some laughable global elite agenda, and the far more serious threat of social media eating the media world, there’s a growing realisation that democracy needs the fourth estate — even if that estate is more digital than before...
