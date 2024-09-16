ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s interests in UN summit of the future
Pact for the Future seeks to rebuild faltering pillars of multilateralism
World leaders will descend on the UN secretariat in New York next weekend to negotiate an ambitious Pact for the Future, which seeks to rebuild the faltering pillars of multilateralism by addressing five areas — sustainable development and financing development; international peace and security; science, technology, innovation and digital co-operation; youth and future generations; and transforming global governance.
To craft recommendations for Africa at this summit a policy dialogue was recently convened at SA’s department of international relations & co-operation in collaboration with the UN resident co-ordinator in SA and the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.