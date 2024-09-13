NATASHA MARRIAN: Simelane matter is a risk to NPA integrity
Minister is clearly conflicted, and this is about protecting current and future prosecutions linked to VBS
13 September 2024 - 05:00
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane’s revelations in parliament and her subsequent media blitz did not help her cause.
The minister, whose department oversees both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the judiciary, is in an invidious position due to a R575,600 “loan” she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions, whose director, Ralliom Razwinane, has been implicated in the looting of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank...
