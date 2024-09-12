MARK BARNES: What to do with extortionists?
Corruption motivates the unscrupulous to make lives (and take lives) in the pursuit of money
12 September 2024 - 05:00
Is the only way to deal with extortionists to kill them? Of course not, but that does seem to be what is happening.
Watching the news every day is like watching a never-ending cops and robbers series — only this is real life, real lives, real people, people who live(d) just down the road, people who were not always like this...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.