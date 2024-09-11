YACOOB ABBA OMAR: A new African agenda for geopolitical rivalry shaping 21st century
Mistra will focus on contemporary manifestations of power transitions at a conference next month
11 September 2024 - 05:00
Observers of the Forum of China-Africa Co-operation, attended by 50 African leaders in Beijing last week, debated the rise, decline and future of rival powers.
These analysts are in good company — historians ranging from North African Ibn Khaldūn in the 14th century to 20th century British historian Paul Kennedy have spent much time analysing the ebb and flow between hegemonic powers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.