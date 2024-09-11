CHRIS GILMOUR: No end in sight for Shoprite’s spectacular growth
Annual sales and earnings soar as group continues to take market share
11 September 2024 - 05:00
In its latest results presentation to end-June 2024, Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht kept reiterating the phrase “surprising and delighting our customers”.
He could just as easily have talked about surprising and delighting his shareholders. An amount of R1,000 invested in Shoprite shares at the start of the millennium would be worth about R30,000 now. The only other JSE-listed retailer that approximates that type of outstanding long-term share price appreciation is Clicks. ..
