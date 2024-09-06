DAVID SHAPIRO: The trend is your friend, so chill and watch it play out
06 September 2024 - 05:00
The fierce reaction to Nvidia’s quarterly results has raised heated debate about whether the excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) has peaked and the frenzy that pushed the company’s share price up 700% over the past two years is behind us.
Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom. Its products serve a broad range of needs, making the company indispensable for AI operators across many industries...
