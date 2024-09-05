KHAYA SITHOLE: Market inquiry can help government and banks find common ground
Minister in the presidency wants to compel banks to disclose more information on lending decisions
05 September 2024 - 05:00
SA banks have a remarkably awkward relationship with political leaders. In their capacity as large-scale lenders to the government and its various state entities, the banks have to work with the state in its capacity as a key client.
In their capacity as participants in a regulated market, they have to work with the state in ensuring the regulatory framework enables both the agility required to function optimally and responsibly, and the ability to run profitable and sustainable businesses. ..
