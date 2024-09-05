GUGU LOURIE: Use surveillance cameras to combat rising violent crime
It’s time for South Africans to prioritise safety over privacy
05 September 2024 - 05:00
Nelson Mandela observed that: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children”. In that regard, SA scores lowly — yet it doesn’t have to be this way. Revisit the heinous crime committed against Junior Mabandla.
Junior, a six-year-old boy from Pienaar, near Mpumalanga’s provincial capital Mbombela, went missing on June 3 2024 after leaving home to buy sweets with friends. He never returned...
