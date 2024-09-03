TOM EATON: In unity there is ... politicians in a mad scramble
Our lot are still heaving and splitting and belching fire after May’s comet impact of an election
03 September 2024 - 05:00
National mottos tend to be variations on a small number of themes. You’ll find lots of mentions of God, and quite a bit about freedom, though Uruguay seems to have misunderstood the assignment — its motto, “Freedom or Death” presents its citizens with the paradox of being forced to choose freedom.
But perhaps the most common ideal among the nations is one that’s been featured on SA’s national crest, both the old and the new, for over a century: unity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.