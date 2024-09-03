SHAWN HAGEDORN: Bold policy pivots are needed for SA to change lanes
03 September 2024 - 05:00
Economists have been raising their forecasts for SA’s GDP growth, yet few see it averaging more than 3% a year without major policy shifts. Meanwhile, excessive household debt, combined with localisation policies, entrenches our extreme unemployment.
At the core of our unemployment crisis are those who left school several years ago and, having never been meaningfully employed, are now permanently marginalised. This group of millions of young adults is growing by about 250,000 a year. Cutting this annual increase in half by averaging 3% GDP growth would take many years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.