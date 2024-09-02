VASHNA JAGARNATH: Best tribute to William Smith would be fixing broken education system

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of Baobab in Silver to William Smith at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, in this April 25 2021 file photo. Picture: DEAAN VIVIER/BEELD/GALLO IMAGES
William Smith, the beloved teacher whose televised lessons in maths and science became a lifeline for countless students, passed away on August 21 2024, at the age of 85. For decades, Smith was a beacon of hope for pupils about the country, especially those in underresourced communities who lacked access to quality education.
His clear, accessible teaching style made complex subjects understandable and even enjoyable for students who were often struggling in an education system that left them behind. Reflecting on his passing, PaballoChauke wrote, “Most South Africans from multiple generations owe their educational success in maths and physics to the great teachings of William Smith who just passed away from cancer.” Yumnah Jones also expressed her gratitude: “To the most famous maths teacher in SA, rest in peace, Sir. Mr William Smith will always be remembered for making the most hated subject, the most fun and easy to understand.”
These reflections underscore not just Smith’s influence, but the stark reality of SA’s educational landscape — a system that remains deeply unequal and fractured. SA is grappling with an education crisis, particularly in the areas of literacy and numeracy. According to the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls), a staggering 78% of SA grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning. This dismal figure places SA last among 50 participating countries, with black pupils and those in rural areas disproportionately affected. In comparison, countries like Kenya and Tanzania have literacy rates for the same age group that are nearly double, despite facing similar economic challenges. The issue extends to numeracy as well. The 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) revealed that only 37% of grade 5 pupils in SA achieved basic numeracy, significantly below international standards. To put this in perspective, countries such as Botswana and Ghana, which also struggle with resource limitations, outperform SA in literacy and numeracy.
When SA is compared with other Brics countries, the disparity becomes even more glaring. In Brazil, about 55% of grade 4 students can read for meaning, while in India, the number stands at about 45%. Both countries, despite their challenges, have managed to secure better educational outcomes in primary education than SA. In the realm of maths, Brazil and India have consistently outperformed SA in Timss rankings, reflecting more effective educational interventions and policies.
The crisis is not limited to the lower grades. At the matric level, the disparities continue to manifest starkly. While the overall matric pass rate in 2023 was about 80.1%, this figure masks deeper issues. Only 36.4% of public school matriculants achieved a bachelor’s pass — an essential requirement for university entrance — compared with a staggering 98% of private school students. Moreover, in poorer provinces like the Eastern Cape, the situation is even more dire. In that region, less than 20% of grade 5 learners meet basic numeracy standards, and the bachelor’s pass rate is significantly lower than the national average.
These statistics highlight the deep-seated inequalities in SA’s education system, where outcomes are ties closely to socioeconomic status and racial background. Pupils from the poorest quintiles, predominantly black, are more likely to attend underresourced government schools. These schools often lack the basic infrastructure, qualified teachers and learning materials to provide a quality education. In contrast, wealthier students, have access to well-resourced schools that offer smaller class sizes, better facilities and more extra-curricular activities. For example, while 68% of white pupils achieve a pass in maths at grade 9, only 24% of black pupils do, reflecting the systemic inequalities that continue to limit educational and economic opportunities for most South Africans.
The long-term implications of these educational disparities are dire. SA’s youth unemployment rate, which stands at about 61% for those aged 15-24, is among the highest in the world. This is due partly to poor educational outcomes that leave young people without the basic skills needed for employment. Employers often report that young South Africans lack proficiency in critical areas such as numeracy and literacy, making it difficult to find work in a competitive job market. The skills gap contributes to the high levels of unemployment and underemployment that plague the country, further entrenching poverty and inequality.
Beyond the immediate economic effect, poor education outcomes have far-reaching social consequences. Research has shown a strong correlation between poor educational attainment and various social ills, including crime, substance abuse and mental health issues. The SA National Youth Risk Behaviour Survey, for instance, found that students who perform poorly at school are more likely to engage in alcohol and drug abuse. There is a significant link between dropping out of school and involvement in criminal activities.
Mental health is another critical area affected by SA’s education crisis. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) reports that one in four teenagers has attempted suicide, with rising rates of depression and anxiety among pupils, particularly those in underresourced schools. The pressure of academic failure, coupled with lack of future prospects and socioeconomic hardship, contributes to these mental health challenges.
Addressing these deep-seated educational inequalities requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. The government has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving education, but progress has been slow. The National Development Plan (NDP) sets ambitious targets for improving education quality and access, but significant challenges remain, particularly in resource allocation and infrastructure development. There is an urgent need for increased investment in education, particularly in rural and township schools that are most in need.
Improving teacher training and retention is also crucial. SA suffers from a shortage of qualified teachers, particularly in subjects like maths and science. The government’s efforts to recruit and retain skilled teachers in underserved areas have had limited success, and more innovative approaches are needed to address this critical issue. Ensuring that all pupils have access to the necessary learning materials and resources is essential for improving educational outcomes. This includes not only textbooks and classroom supplies but also digital resources, which have become increasingly important in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is imperative that any new approach to education in SA considersthe digital divide that worsens educational inequalities. The Covid-19 pandemic laid bare the disparities in access to digital resources, with many students in rural and impoverished areas left without access to online learning. A holistic approach to addressing the digital divide is necessary to ensure that all pupils, regardless of their socioeconomic background, can benefit from the new methods of education that are available. This includes not only providing access to digital devices and affordable data but also training teachers and pupils in the effective use of digital tools for learning.
Beyond government efforts, there is also a critical role for private and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) in supporting education in SA. The legacy of educators like Smith demonstrates the impact that dedicated individuals and well-designed educational programmes can have on pupuls, particularly those in disadvantaged communities. Programmes that provide accessible, high-quality education to students in need are essential in addressing the educational challenges facing the country.
The most urgent work required to address our education crisis is, of course, to fix state schooling. But as Smith showed, agile and at times low-cost interventions from within wider society can also make a difference. It is time for us all, whether in businesses, NGOs, universities, trade unions or elsewhere, to think creatively about ways to support our pupils.
• Jagarnath is a curriculum developer, historian, trade union educator, pan-African specialist and former deputy dean of humanities at Rhodes University.
VASHNA JAGARNATH: Best tribute to William Smith would be fixing broken education system
Agile and low-cost interventions to address SA’s education crisis can make a difference
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.