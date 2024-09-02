JONATHAN COOK: We tell the stories that create both past and future
What influences us is not so much the facts of the past, but stories that direct our efforts to create the future
02 September 2024 - 22:00
Once upon a time a bright young person launched into a career full of promise and maybe some foreboding...
Nothing captures the human imagination quite like a story. In his book The Storytelling Animal Jonathan Gottschall suggests it is stories that make us human. “We are, as a species, addicted to story.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.