Opinion / Columnists

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Silver lining in dark cloud of gender-based violence

30 August 2024 - 05:00
by Lael Bethlehem
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The single biggest problem facing women in SA is gender-based violence (GBV). Millions of women face the threat of assault, rape and murder. For many victims this is the stuff of daily life. For others it is a sudden event. For every survivor it is life-changing, traumatic and terrifying. 

As Women’s Month draws to an end, is there any hope on the horizon? Violence against women and children continues unabated, with over 53,000 cases of rape and sexual assault reported in 2023 alone. But if little progress is being made in preventing these crimes, there is at least cause for hope in the way in which they are being dealt with.

This silver lining is created by the Thuthuzela Care Centres, which are transforming the way sexual crimes are being managed by the state. 

The care centres are based on the recognition that when a woman has been sexually assaulted she needs a number of different services right away — medical attention, trauma counselling, referral to a place of safety. And justice, she needs justice. This means she needs to report the case to a skilled authority, and to have the comfort of knowing her statement will be taken with dignity, and that evidence will be understood and preserved.

EDITORIAL: GBV is SA’s shame

Heinous violations against women in SA are met with an initial burst of outrage, followed by silence
Opinion
1 day ago

The Thuthuzela Care Centres were first established in the early 2000s by the justice department, as part of a strategy to increase the rate of successful prosecution for sexual offences, and to improve the way victims are treated in the police and justice system. Over the last few years there has been a push to expand the network to bolster their services.

A care centre is essentially a one-stop centre for victims of sexual offences. They offer medical support, counselling and prosecution services all in a single site. They are run by the sexual & community offences unit of the National Prosecuting Authority, but their staff complement includes employees of the departments of health and social development.

They provide an important example of joined-up government. Located mostly at hospitals, the care centres are linked to a network of police stations that refer cases to them to ensure an integrated, victim-centred approach.    

There are now 65 Thuthuzela centres across the country and by many measures they have been successful. For the last reporting year, 78% of cases managed by a centres resulted in a conviction. This is because the cases are carefully managed in a controlled environment. The centres have also been successful in reducing secondary trauma and alleviating the burden on police stations, which are not well suited to managing the complexity of sexual assault. 

This week the struggle against GBV received a boost at the inaugural meeting of the Private Sector Coalition Against GBV and Harassment. The symposium was designed to strengthen private sector efforts to tackle GBV, including support for the centres. There are many ways to help. The NPA hopes to double the number of centres, and some of these could be sponsored by private companies. Transport services are required to get victims from a local police station to a centre. Refurbishments are needed, along with equipment. The state is already covering the cost of staffing and running them, but private companies can play a key role in improving access and infrastructure.

The Thuthuzela centres are successful partly because the model was carefully designed, with an eye for the practical realities of GBV management. But like so many things in life they work well because of their leadership. The centres are run by Bonnie Currie-Gamwo, the special director for public prosecutions responsible for the sexual offences and the community affairs unit. A powerhouse of a woman, she embodies commitment, energy and professionalism.

We can only hope that by the time Women’s Month comes around again, the silver lining will reveal a little more sunshine.

Bethlehem is an economic development specialist and partner at Genesis Analytics. She has worked in the forestry, renewable energy, housing and property sectors as well as in local and national government.

Some cultural norms further violence against women, says Manamela

Higher education deputy minister Buti Manamela says campuses are a reflection of what happens in communities
National
1 day ago

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The urgent need for action against GBV

Gender-based violence comes with significant social and economic costs. Financial empowerment could be a potent weapon in the fight against it
Opinion
1 week ago

Stats SA data reveals a land stalked by crime

The Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey shows South Africans are not safe in their homes or on the streets
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Eskom didn’t know just how ...
Opinion
2.
OBITUARY: TV teacher William Smith touched the ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Sigh, politics and prejudice still ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHAN STEYN: Children pay a high price for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Financialisation of the energy ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.