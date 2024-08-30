BOTTOM LINE
HEATH MUCHENA: AI’s big play in hedge funds — profit, pitfalls and the path forward
Hedge funds have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to using technology to gain an edge
30 August 2024 - 05:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just a buzzword any more; it’s a reality that’s reshaping industries across the globe, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the high-stakes world of hedge funds.
These secretive, high-powered investment vehicles have long been known for their innovative — and sometimes risky — approaches to making money. But now, with AI entering the picture, hedge funds are playing a whole new game. It’s fast, it’s sophisticated and it’s potentially more profitable than before. ..
