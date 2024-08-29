THE BUY SIDE
STEPHEN CRANSTON: How JSE and investment products have changed
The number of exchange traded funds almost equals the number of share listings on the bourse
29 August 2024 - 05:00
It is several years since the number of unit trusts in SA overtook the number of share listings on the JSE. And now the number of exchange traded products (ETPs) on the JSE, at 237, almost exceeds that of conventional share listings, now just 255.
Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are investment vehicles of choice for millennials and Gen Z. They are self-help generations who already bank digitally and insure their cars through direct insurers such as Outsurance and MiWay. It’s no accident, so to speak, that Outsurance now has a higher market capitalisation than Old Mutual...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.