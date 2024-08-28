YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Will the Bangladeshi spring return it to secular roots?

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Picture: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS
The Bangla Basanta, or Bangla Spring, given its youthful leadership and use of technology in the fight against a repressive government, has been compared to the Arab Spring in 2010. And it is already facing similar strategic and ideological challenges.
The most fundamental issue is that of securing the secular nature of Bangladeshi politics and society, while deepening its democracy.
Sheikh Hasina, exiled leader of the Awami League, represents the centre-left, secular portion of the spectrum, while the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is centre-right and has an Islamist orientation. The Jamaat-e-Islami is Bangladesh’s most Islamist party, while the Jatiya Party, led by Hussain Muhammad Ershad, held a parliamentary majority from 1982 to 1990.
Secularism has had a chequered history in Bangladesh. It was included in the founding constitution and was the cornerstone policy of its first prime minister, Sheik Mujibur Rahman. He led the country in 1972-75 when he was killed by army officers in 1975. His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, took over the leadership of the Awami League, serving as prime minister from 1996 to 2000 and then 2008-24. The Awami League, while committed to a secular state, moderated its stance on accommodating Islam.
However, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman (during his 1975-81 premiership) replaced the constitutional commitment to secularism by inserting “Absolute Trust and Faith in All Mighty Allah”. During Ershad’s premiership and Jatiya Party rule from 1982 to 1990, it declared that Islam would be the state religion. Secularism was then reinstated in 2011 when the Awami League got an overwhelming majority in parliament. The party’s dominance continued through the 2018-24 parliamentary elections under Hasina’s leadership, with many parts of the opposition boycotting because of claims that the government had rigged the democratic process.
Many of the secular liberal and left-leaning forces at the forefront of the Arab Spring had to deal with the reality of the Muslim majority and dominance of Islam in their countries. In the case of Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood was supported by those at the forefront of the Arab Spring, thus securing for it the presidency. It repaid this favour by instituting constitutional reforms that included writing Islamic sharia law into the constitution. Further protests followed and the military was invited to intervene; given Egypt’s history of military control, it happily obliged.
Debates around secularism in Bangladesh matter as we have seen from the terrible tragedy of hundreds of lives lost due to communal violence against Hindu and Christian minorities, apart from the destruction of factories and sacking of government buildings.
For many decades after it gained independence from Britain in 1947, India’s approach to secularism guided most of the countries in the South Asia region. It tended to take the form of recognition of religious minorities. This is different from that of Western Europe and the US, which saw secularism as the separation of state and religion.
Indian political theorist Rajeev Bhargava argued that “both the French and American versions developed in the context of a single-religion society and as a way to solve the problems of one religion, namely, Christianity. They were not designed to deal with deep religious diversity.”
Both approaches are facing huge challenges. There is growing diversity within the Christian faith, with several variants emerging to challenge mainstream churches. Europe has also seen an increase in non-Christian minorities, who have been targeted by xenophobic nativists. India is seeing unprecedented levels of violence and there are growing numbers of attacks on non-Muslim minorities in places such as Pakistan.
Today Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture: it can deepen its democracy and return to secularism under a newly constituted government, or it can slide into a future of illiberalism and the tragedies of communal violence.
Much depends on the role played by young people, who were the backbone of the uprising, dubbed the first Gen Z revolution. They should encourage what Bhargava called contextual secularism, a negotiated framework among diverse groups and divergent values.
• Abba Omar is director of operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.
