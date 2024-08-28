KATE THOMPSON DAVY: The right to disconnect spreads in the age of digital connection
Australia joins small group of countries allowing employees to ignore communications after hours
28 August 2024 - 05:00
On Monday, Australia became the latest country to enact a “right to disconnect (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2024-08-26-new-law-allows-australians-to-ignore-work-emails-after-hours/)” for its citizens.
The new provision was officially passed in February, but kicked into effect at the beginning of the week for most workers. Small businesses (with fewer that 15 people) will be brought into the legal fold in August 2025...
