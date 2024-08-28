JOHAN STEYN: Children pay a high price for digital babysitters
Two books explore how social media diminishes our ability to concentrate and contributes to rising anxiety
28 August 2024 - 05:00
As a parent of a young child in the digital age, I’m worried about how constant connectivity and digital devices are affecting our ability to focus and our children’s mental health.
I often find myself questioning whether I’m inadvertently outsourcing parts of parenthood to screens. I jokingly say that children have not truly grown up unless they have fallen out of a tree at least once. Are kids missing out on essential childhood experiences because of technology?..
