ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stockpiling nuclear arms as anger and fear swirl around the world

Picture: Amir Cohen
It happened a long time ago. I was about to do the dishes.
I filled the kitchen sink and placed a glass tumbler in the water. It broke. A sharp edge cut the inside of a finger. Blood swirled gently in the water. I paused for a few seconds and admired the sudden bursts of red, the swirling, and then a gentle spreading in elongated patterns in the water. After cleaning the cut and applying a plaster I returned to the sink, the water now a faint pink, and started over again.
I recalled this incident on Monday when I read the news from around the world. The headlines swirled on the surface, like the blood in the water all those years ago, before it dissolved and coloured a picture of the world at the end of this bitter winter in the Cape.
The headlines and news were startling. A Financial Times headline read: “Top defence contractors set to rake in record cash after orders soar.” This comes within five months of the UN reporting that the risk of nuclear warfare was at the 'highest point in decades, and two months after the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that “states increased their spending on modernising their atomic arsenals by one third last year”.
In June the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) reported that in 2023 the US, Russia, China, France, India, North Korea, Pakistan, the UK and Israel spent a combined $91.4bn on nuclear arms. The US spent $51.5bn and accounted for 80% of the increase in nuclear weapons spending last year. The US requires special mention in this case not just because of its political and military might, but because it is the only country that has actually used nuclear bombs.
According to ICAN the US and Russia account for “almost 90% of all nuclear weapons”. There have been unconfirmed reports that China had “some warheads on high operational alert”, but it has agreed to a “no first-use policy”. For lack of information we can never be sure just what North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is up to. The most recent direct threat of nuclear weapons came from Israel’s heritage minister, Amichai Eliyahu, who suggested in January that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was “an option”.
The horrors of the apparent increase in spending and build-up of nuclear arms may be best understood when parsed with the rise in fear of “others”, what the late Alice Amsden described in The Rise of the Rest as “the remainders”, and what The Economist said in 2008 was an “angry” and “snarling” China “scaring” the world. It also warned in 2000 that there was cause for “muscle-flexing”, and in 2011 reason to be “afraid for the future”.
On Monday, with a touch of fearmongering, Ruchir Sharma, a contributing editor of the Financial Times and chair of Rockefeller International, warned “the world” that “others” were rising again.
It is at first glance fascinating, this swirl of fear and anger, but like that swirl of blood in my kitchen sink it gradually becomes alarming. This swirl is also best understood when parsed with political shifts among peoples and states around the world who are fighting for their right to exist, the right to be recognised in the face of organised brutality of intentional violence and a cultural ruthlessness, when soldiers take joy from killing in wars that are polymorphous.
These are wars that mutate from wars of independence or self-determination, for survival or defence, to terror campaigns of torture and criminality. While most people abhor Israeli justifications of cruelty (rape and torture) it is useful to remember that in 1970 French general Jacques Massu justified torture of North Africans during the Algerian war of independence from France.
This, then, is where we find ourselves. Our age of plenty has become marked by an age of anger, rage and fear. Beset by similar trends in the interwar period, Nature journal carried an editorial in November 1932 in which it explained that “the world crisis, as is usually the case, has stimulated a high level of thought and discussion, for the whole world is stirred to its depths so that the standard of emotional and intellectual activity is much higher than during the humdrum days of smooth and uneventful prosperity”.
Around the world people, nations, states and religious bodies present themselves as liberators. Reflecting on the wars and turbulence of the 19th century, Italian philosopher Benedetto Croce wrote about the way the Germans, French and Italians each presented themselves as having “a right and a duty to be the leaders of all peoples, an originator of civilisation, of human perfection and of spiritual grandeur”.
Today most of us don’t know who has the right and duty to be the leaders of all people. It is absurd for anyone to claim that they represent human perfection, or spiritual grandeur and moral superiority. Nothing, it seems, prevents us from anger, fear, alarm — and arming ourselves.
• Lagardien, an external examiner at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, has worked in the office of the chief economist of the World Bank as well as the secretariat of the National Planning Commission.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stockpiling nuclear arms as anger and fear swirl around the world
Countries with nuclear arsenals are spending more on modernising their arsenals
