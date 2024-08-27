DUMA GQUBULE: ANC has diagnosis, but no cure for malaise
In seven hours of briefings there was no explanation for where a higher GDP growth rate and jobs will come from
The ANC’s analysis after its recent meetings — of why the majority of eligible voters cancelled the party during the 2024 elections — was correct. But without a plan to reverse the trend it is likely to suffer further electoral losses over the next five years as the economic crisis intensifies after 16 years of declining average living standards and soaring unemployment.
Between the 2009 and 2024 national elections the ANC suffered a 25.7 percentage point decline in support, to 40.2% from 65.9%, as many voters stayed at home or voted for its two offshoots, the MK party and EFF. In 2024 about 25.1-million (61%) of 41.4-million eligible voters stayed at home on election day. The ANC received support from only 15.7% of eligible voters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.