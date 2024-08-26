On The Money
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Continuing tales of seeing the worst
Appropriate research is needed to form a judgment on the probabilities of uncertain political scenarios
26 August 2024 - 05:00
The EFF/MKP saga has been interesting for a number of reasons. Obviously the actual story itself — but more so watching the reaction of market participants. In the same way people like watching gory horror movies, there is something of an obsession with people watching EFF palace politics.
Many a seasoned market participant easily gets seduced by various undercurrents of otherwise fake news, such as that glossy EFF (or ANC) goings-on mean support and so vote share in the real world, or indeed the “interventions” of Helen Zille fly round the market faster than even the latest CPI print...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.