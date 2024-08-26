MIYELANI SHIKWAMBANA: PIC cracks the whip at MultiChoice board
26 August 2024 - 16:22
The resignation of Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach has been widely welcomed to close a chapter of botched executive appointments since 2019.
Chair Sello Moloko is fixing the mess inherited from his predecessor, Wendy Lucas-Bull. The early retirement for Rautenbach was due to a failure in succession planning after the departure of former CEO Daniel Mminele...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.