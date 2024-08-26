GHALEB CACHALIA: Tip the hat to Joburg’s bright young poll candidates
People of the calibre of the DA’s Moe Cassim and Rise Mzantsi’s Malik Dasoo eschew lucrative careers for a calling to serve
The next chapter in our evolving political saga is the municipal elections scheduled for 2026. The background is the failure of local governments — across the board, with few exceptions — with residents experiencing deteriorating quality of life and often paying through their noses for the shoddy service they receive from politicians and providers.
Electricity, water supply and reticulation, waste management, the state of our roads, efficacy of bylaws and infrastructure maintenance, the much-needed escalation of adjacent issues to appropriate spheres of government and more, have been neglected over many years while resources have been squandered and stolen...
