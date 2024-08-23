JONNY STEINBERG: The paths that converge on Rhodes’ grave site
Earlier this year I visited Cecil John Rhodes’ grave high up in the Matopos mountains south of Bulawayo. It was a clear, hot Saturday, and several families were picnicking around the site. The view is glorious and there are shady spots to throw down a blanket; it’s a lovely day out if you live in the Bulawayo suburbs.
Zimbabweans are extraordinarily friendly, and by the time I had made my way down from the site I had several business cards in my pocket. You sit and eat and look at the view, and people come up and talk: a dentist, an estate agent, some Wits students home for the holidays, a struggling filmmaker. ..
