NATASHA MARRIAN: Builders vs breakers — Steenhuisen on SA’s high-stakes politics
Unity government has just five years to prove itself and keep MK-EFF from power, DA leader says
23 August 2024 - 05:00
The government of national unity (GNU) has just five years to prove its worth, says DA leader John Steenhuisen, and as part of government his party will do everything it can to ensure the “builders” come out on top.
The “breakers” — former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party and the EFF — are coalescing, Steenhuisen says, making the period after the May polls a dangerous time. But this is not where the danger ends for the DA. It also faces the risk of being “swallowed up” by the ANC, as other parties have been that were in coalition with it after 1994...
