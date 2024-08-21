MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Great winemakers do so much more than make wine
Recent tastings show how an individual can have a dramatic effect on a brand’s aesthetic
21 August 2024 - 05:00
Sometimes a single individual — not always the winemaker — can determine or dramatically change the aesthetic of a wine brand. This was highlighted by two recent tastings: one the new releases from Vergelegen (which came with the unveiling of the estate’s new packaging), the other the launch of the Farmer Angus wines.
Vergelegen was established in 1700, though wine hardly features for most of its history. In 1987 Anglo American bought the estate from the Barlow family, began the restoration of the homestead, built an impressive (though quite difficult to work in) cellar and launched the wine...
