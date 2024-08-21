MAMOKETE LIJANE: Does market enthusiasm for SA assets reflect reality?
Unlike Ramaphoria of 2018, market enthusiasm now looks as if it has legs
21 August 2024 - 05:00
For much of the post-election period the discourse about local financial markets has been about what the emerging politics of SA implies for policy and the investment climate in future. Since the government of national unity (GNU) was formed, the rand, local bonds and local equities have outperformed.
Price action suggests financial markets judged the political outcome and liked what they saw. As was the case after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December 2017, SA has been the trade of the past two months. Markets have performed as well now as they did then. ..
