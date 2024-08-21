JOHAN STEYN: New AI policy framework seeks industry input
21 August 2024 - 05:00
The communications and digital technologies department has released a national policy framework for artificial intelligence (AI) and is seeking feedback from the information and communication technology (ICT) business sector and other important groups.
This marks a turning point in SA’s approach to AI. The government is working to determine how to ensure that the technology is used appropriately and effectively across various sectors of society...
