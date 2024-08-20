NEIL MANTHORP: Cricketers irked about having to choose between club or country
SA’s Test players are still seething about missing the tour to New Zealand in favour of the SA20
20 August 2024 - 05:00
International cricketers are angry. Not all of them, but a significant number of the best among them, and they have been for years.
The cause of their ire is the increasing regularity with which they are asked, or forced, to choose between their clubs and their countries. And the dismissive ease with which we judge those who select the cash over the cachet...
