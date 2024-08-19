MICHAEL MORRIS: Maybe government, not capital, is the problem
State policies are keeping investors away
After ANC political education head David Makhura implored “capital” to “come to the party” last week (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-08-12-sas-fate-hangs-in-the-balance-anc-ifp-leaders-tell-big-business/) (in order, he seemed to suggest, to ensure that the government of national unity, or GNU, didn’t fail), I couldn’t help wondering if he’d ever concede that rather than chummy approval, vigorous opposition to government policy would more plausibly qualify as an aid to national rescue.
After all, he did seem to suggest serious-mindedness was the quality now most in need when he said: “If it [the GNU] fails, we are all finished. Capital must come to the party. Noise-makers, populists and ethno-nationalists are waiting for us to fail.” ..
