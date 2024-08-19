ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Paris 2024 — the Afrolympics
These global Africans are true symbols of the globalisation of cultural identities
19 August 2024 - 05:00
The $8.2bn Paris Olympics were an exuberant celebration of the spirit of sports.
The stunning opening ceremony along the river Seine saw Aya Nakamura, the sumptuous Malian-French singer influenced by Afrobeats and Caribbean zouk — who had been widely vilified by racist Gallic politicians and talking heads before the Games as not really being “French” — steal the show with a glittering performance, spoilt only by a French military band prancing around her. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.