NICK VAN RENSBURG: The GNU presents an opportunity we dare not waste
SA assets are well placed to take advantage of local and global realignments
The government of national unity (GNU) has emerged as a crucial development in SA’s political landscape, yet scepticism remains about its likely durability and effectiveness. We believe the GNU offers numerous benefits.
At a minimum, it represents a significant improvement in accountability, along with a renewed focus on economic growth and service delivery. Greater competition among ministries and the newly announced co-operation between finance, trade & industry, and foreign affairs are positives. A pragmatic foreign policy and business-friendly trade policy could attract foreign direct investment. The government also seems more willing to work with the business sector, which is essential for job creation...
