LAEL BETHLEHEM: New age of wildfires a huge threat to SA

August is fire season in the eastern part of SA, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. As spring approaches, temperatures rise quickly after the long, dry winter, often accompanied by strong winds.
Until the summer rains arrive, wild fires are a constant threat to farmland, forestry plantations and communities. Fire is a part of life in this region of the world, and has been for generations.
However, in recent years the intensity and frequency of wildfires has increased. This is true not only in SA but in many parts of the world, including Canada, Greece, Brazil and Australia.
Women’s Day weekend 2024 bought devastating fires to the Southern Drakensberg. A number of separate veld fires spread out of control, destroying tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation.
On the night of August 8 a wildfire, fanned by high winds, swept through Bushmans Nek hotel near Underberg. Buildings caught alight, forcing visitors and staff to flee in the middle of the night with whatever they could carry. They were fortunate to escape with their lives, and the resort was completely gutted.
In the Giants Castle nature reserve, 60km away, a similar veld fire burnt thousands of hectares, but was thankfully stopped before it could reach the fully booked rest camp and chalets.
Waking to the aftermath of the fire on Friday morning, visitors were confronted with a scene of devastation. Acrid smoke, charred remains of trees and severe soil erosion were all clearly visible across the hills of this beautiful part of the Berg. The fire killed antelope, small mammals, reptiles, insects and plants, and destroyed the food sources of birds and baboons.
Most worrying for the Giants Castle area is that this was the second major fire in two weeks. On July 28 an even larger fire burnt part of the reserve. The fire was so wild that it destroyed one of the two famous Museum Caves, which display the rock paintings and heritage of the San Bushmen. The display was utterly destroyed and the paintings themselves suffered severe smoke damage.
How are we to understand these events, and what are their implications? Fire is a regular part of the natural cycle in many parts of our country. But the intensity and frequency of the fires is increasing. As our climate shifts we are experiencing many more extreme events, including the severity of veld fires. What can we do to prevent and prepare?
The National Veld & Forest Fire Amendment Act makes it mandatory for rural land owners to maintain fire breaks on their land, and to join (and help fund) their local Fire Protection Association (FPA). This provision also applies to government departments and state-owned enterprises.
However, in practice public entities often flout this provision, leaving themselves and their neighbours vulnerable. Communal land owners such as the Ngonyama Trust are also required to join and contribute to FPAs, but rarely do so. Yet without fire breaks and FPAs there is little hope of defence.
The third part of the solution lies with public programmes known as Working for Water and Working on Fire. Launched in the late 1990s under the guidance of then water affairs and forestry minister Kader Asmal, these have been SA’s most successful public employment programmes. Not only do they remove alien invasive plants, they also offer employment to thousands of young people.
Despite 25 years of work, there is still much to be done to remove invasive exotic trees that have lodged themselves in waterways and grasslands, where they decimate water resources and provide fuel to veld fires. The forestry industry and private farmers also play an important role in reducing these invasives, but the main responsibility falls on Working on Fire. This is a crucial state contribution and needs to be expanded greatly.
All over the world people are grappling with what the New York Times recently called “the new age of wildfires”. Here in SA we have the experience, expertise and legislation to manage this problem. What is required now is the will to implement.
• Bethlehem is an economic development specialist and partner at Genesis Analytics. She has worked in the forestry, renewable energy, housing and property sectors, as well as in local and national government.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: New age of wildfires a huge threat to SA
Despite 25 years of work, much needs to be done to remove the invasive, exotic trees that decimate water resources and provide fuel to veld fires
