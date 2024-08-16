HILARY JOFFE: New digital unit takes shape as partnership targets crime
Unit will extract and analyse data from encrypted devices to provide evidence that can stand up in court
16 August 2024 - 05:00
The newest news out of this week’s meeting between the business-government partnership and President Cyril Ramaphosa is that the partnership is collaborating to set up a new independent digital evidence unit.
This will round out the third and last of the partnership’s three focal areas: energy, logistics and crime & corruption. It is an innovative and important step in itself. But it also speaks to the nature of the partnership business forged with the government just more than a year ago to address SA’s economic crises, and what the partnership can and cannot do...
