WANDILE SIHLOBO: Using agriculture and agritourism to revive SA’s small towns
To meaningfully support the broader Karoo region and its people, the first step is to buy their high-quality products
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Having spent a week in the Karoo among farmers, attending meetings and interacting with market agents, it would be fair to say this region is one of the most in need of agritourism promotion. The region has so much to offer — great cuisine, landscapes and history.
Agritourism would be a lifeline for some regions that previously relied on railway activities. There is now reduced economic activity. Unemployment is rife, leaving some towns exposed to potential instability. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.