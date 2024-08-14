WANDILE SIHLOBO: Take the bull by the horns so agriculture can thrive
Biosecurity, port efficiency and road networks all need upgrading to maximise SA’s export potential
14 August 2024 - 05:00
As the unity government begins with its programme under the various ministries, the growth and competitiveness of the agriculture sector has come under the spotlight.
In recent years the sector has faced numerous challenges, including animal disease outbreaks, which has laid bare the need for a comprehensive review of SA’s biosecurity strategy. Port efficiency is equally important as the sector is export orientated and must remain competitive in the markets SA enjoys access into...
