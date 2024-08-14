JOHAN STEYN: EU’s AI law could have dire consequences for SA companies
Firms need to have an understanding of the severe penalties and time frame of enforceability
The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, which is a crucial piece of law that ensures the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in a manner that is both safe and ethical, officially went into effect on August 1.
Not only does this historic rule affect businesses based in the EU, but it also affects firms that are not based in the EU, such as those in SA, that are participating in the EU market. For businesses to successfully incorporate these requirements into their operations, they need to have a comprehensive understanding of the staggered time frame of enforceability and the severe penalties that will be imposed for noncompliance as this legislation becomes effective...
