JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Youthquake looms if Africa cannot create and upgrade jobs
Challenge is not only the creation of more than 70-million jobs but the upgrading of existing ones
14 August 2024 - 05:00
Sub-Saharan Africa faces the challenge of creating more than 72-million jobs over the next 26 years to 2050 while upgrading precarious, poorly paying posts into “decent” ones.
That’s the conclusion of the 2024 Global Employment Trends for Youth report published this week by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which defines a decent job as one that offers “adequate income, security and stability so that workers can support their families and enjoy a decent, full life”. ..
