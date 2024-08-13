NEVA MAKGETLA: Women lose out with SA industrial policy
The country has long treated manufacturing, and especially heavy industry, as the main growth driver
13 August 2024 - 05:00
Industrial policy in SA has long downplayed, even denigrated, the work most women do. In this, its core industrial policy positions largely align with the historical undervaluation of “women’s work”.
Overall, women are still less likely to have paying economic opportunities than men. Last year 35% of women had paid work, up from 26% in 1996. The share of men with paid employment was 45%, virtually unchanged from 1996. Internationally, the average is nearly 80% for men and 55% for women. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.