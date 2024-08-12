GHALEB CACHALIA: Everyone should have a say in governing the country
Political and financial powers are warming up to the idea of depoliticising policymaking
12 August 2024 - 05:00
SA is a land of paradoxes. After decades of corrupt practices and shoddy governance, South Africans are now discarding the ANC like last season’s fashion faux pas.
Enter President Cyril Ramaphosa, desperately grasping the DA’s hand in what is in effect a coalition — the political equivalent of mixing oil with water. We appear to be engaged in a peculiar dance: technocracy waltzing with democracy. Helen Zille’s dance card is full, but Ramaphosa appears to have two left feet. ..
