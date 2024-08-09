ANTHONY BUTLER: Bigger cabinet could aid coalition politics but strict financial boundaries are vital
The problem with cabinet costs is not so much the number of ministers as the huge waste typified by the ministerial handbook and the absurdities of VIP protection
09 August 2024 - 06:53
Many long-standing critics of a “bloated cabinet” — among them the leaders of the ANC and DA — have gone rather quiet on the issue now that they have formed an extremely large unity government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made repeated commitments in the past to reduce the number of cabinet ministers. In May 2019 he actually cut the number of cabinet ministers from 36 to 28. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.