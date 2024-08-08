PETER BRUCE: Last chance for the government to turn talk into action
The coalition government has done virtually nothing but go through a series of set-piece meetings and ceremonies
ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli is a breath of fresh air. Speaking on TV as the ANC has an extended series of meetings to examine why it did so badly in the elections, he said the talks had focused on two issues. The first was that “something is radically wrong” with the state of the ANC in terms of the quality of membership and the quality of leadership. The second was “the failure of the economy”.
It should surely not take Ntuli long to put the two together, but ANC meetings are a strange beast. Sometimes the meeting, the discussion, is the actual work. No activity need follow. Ever since its days in exile it has been stuck between saying and acting. Maybe this time will be different. ..
