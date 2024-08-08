KHAYA SITHOLE: A tale of middlemen, vigilance and consequences
Sasfin management needs to learn lessons from foreign exchange breach
08 August 2024 - 05:00
The world of foreign exchange dealing is a murky and complicated market to most human beings who are not front-line bankers. It is characterised by minute-by-minute fluctuations in exchange rates that might be tiny in numerical movements but have enormous effects on the global economy on a daily basis.
Predicting these fluctuations might be the job description of some people, but for businesses that simply need to know what their exposure to foreign currency will be from time to time, the job of tracking the currency movements and their resultant consequences is best left to others. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.